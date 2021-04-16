Tax Atty Helped CEO Evade Taxes On $225M, Indictment Says

Law360 (April 16, 2021, 12:36 PM EDT) -- A federal grand jury returned an indictment accusing a Houston tax attorney of conspiring to help the chief executive of a private equity firm evade taxes on $225 million in capital income. Carlos Kepke faces one count of conspiring to defraud the U.S. government and three counts of assisting in the preparation of false tax returns for a client, Vista Equity Partners CEO Robert F. Smith, between 2012 and 2014, according to the indictment, filed Thursday. Kepke helped Smith avoid U.S. tax on roughly $225 million in capital gains income through the organization and use of offshore entities between 1999 and...

