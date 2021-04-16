Sen. Booker Revives Bill To Overhaul Immigration Detention

Law360 (April 16, 2021, 5:51 PM EDT) -- U.S. Sen. Cory Booker, D-N.J., reintroduced legislation on Thursday that would abolish contracts with private immigration detention centers and aim to improve conditions at facilities operated or overseen by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security. The Dignity for Detained Immigrants Act would give DHS three years to phase out immigration detention contracts with private prison operators and county sheriffs, who often provide detention services to the department. A companion bill, H.R. 2222, was introduced in the U.S. House of Representatives in late March. Booker invoked former President Donald Trump's approach to immigration when announcing the legislation, emphasizing the need to overhaul...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS