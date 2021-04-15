IP Forecast: Ferring, Lupin To Face Off In Clenpiq Patent Trial

Law360 (April 15, 2021, 9:28 PM EDT) -- Ferring Pharmaceuticals is scheduled to go head-to-head with generic drugmaker Lupin in a Delaware bench trial next week over patents connected to the first U.S. Food and Drug Administration-approved prescription "ready-to-drink" colon cleanser — plus all the other major intellectual property matters that are on deck for the coming week. Ferring Fight in Delaware Only a few months after Ferring launched its Clenpiq-brand colonoscopy prep drug in early 2019, Lupin Inc. announced its intention to begin manufacturing a generic version of the prescription drink, asserting that the Ferring patent protecting the new drug was invalid and unenforceable. Ferring then hit Lupin...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS