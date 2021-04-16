Real Estate Rumors: Monroe, Empire State College, Melo

Law360 (April 16, 2021, 5:02 PM EDT) -- Monroe Capital has landed $50.75 million in financing for a project in West Palm Beach, Florida, the South Florida Business Journal reported Friday. The loan to Tricera Capital is for 2751 S. Dixie Highway, which is slated to have a mix of office and retail space and where Starbucks will be a tenant, according to the report. Empire State College has reached a deal to lease 29,747 square feet on Park Avenue in New York, The Real Deal reported Friday. The college, which is part of the State University of New York system, is taking space at Feil Organization's 4 Park....

