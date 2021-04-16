Ex-Tesla Engineer Admits To Downloading Code, Settles Suit

Law360 (April 16, 2021, 8:26 PM EDT) -- A former Tesla Inc. engineer has admitted to downloading proprietary Autopilot source code to his personal account, and has agreed to pay the company an undisclosed sum to settle its trade secrets lawsuit, the parties said in a joint bid for dismissal filed in a California federal court. Former Autopilot engineer Guangzhi Cao, who left Tesla in early 2019 to work for XMotors.ai Inc., a Chinese self-driving car startup, apologized to his former employer in the joint dismissal filing on Thursday. "Dr. Cao admits that he should not have uploaded Tesla's Autopilot source code to his personal cloud-based storage account; that the...

