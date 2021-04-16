Harvard Biz School Group Backs Amazon Race Bias Suit

Law360 (April 16, 2021, 3:33 PM EDT) -- More than 220 members of the Harvard Business School community came out Friday morning in support of an alumna suing retail giant Amazon for race discrimination she allegedly faces as a Black woman in the company's highest ranks. In a letter addressed to Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos and Amazon Web Services CEO Andy Jassy, the community members praised Charlotte Newman's "courage, fortitude and leadership" in challenging the mistreatment, lack of representation and discrimination she says she has experienced at the retailer. "Some of us have worked at Amazon. Some of us may work at Amazon in the future," the community members said in...

