Chancery OKs $9.5M Fee For Williams Cos. Poison Pill Kill

Law360 (April 16, 2021, 4:18 PM EDT) -- A compromise led to Chancery Court approval Friday of a $9.5 million award to stockholder attorneys who won a post-trial strike-down of poison pill anti-takeover measures adopted by The Williams Cos. last year, resolving a fight over a $12 million fee request. Vice Chancellor Kathaleen S. McCormick approved the award to Bernstein Litowitz Berger & Grossmann LLP, Friedman Oster & Tejtel PLLC and Grant & Eisenhofer PA with little comment. The decision came one day after the court approved a $2.4 million stockholder attorney fee in a suit that ended with the negotiated termination of a less stringent but still contested...

