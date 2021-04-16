NRA Ad Agency Says It Handled Executives' Expenses

Law360 (April 16, 2021, 11:00 PM EDT) -- Executives for the National Rifle Association's longtime media consultants took the stand Friday in a Texas bankruptcy court, describing how it handled the personal expenses of the group's leaders and blaming CEO Wayne LaPierre for its current state. On the sixth day of virtual hearings on motions to dismiss the NRA's Chapter 11 case, Ackerman McQueen Inc. vice president Anthony Makris said LaPierre's management has seen the organization fall from the "pinnacle" of political power it sat on three years ago, before the NRA and Ackerman's nearly four-decade association began to fall apart. "It's a graduate-level course of what not to...

