Texas Supreme Court Upholds $15M HVAC Burn Verdict

Law360 (April 16, 2021, 6:10 PM EDT) -- The Texas Supreme Court on Friday upheld a $15 million verdict for an electrical technician severely burned while repairing an Emerson Electric heating, ventilation and air conditioning unit, rejecting Emerson's attacks on the underlying evidence and jury charge. The high court held a Tarrant County District Court jury had legally sufficient evidence to support its defective design finding against Emerson Electric Co., Emerson Climate Technologies Inc. and its brand Fusite and said that the trial court's jury charge did not result in an improper verdict. Jurors found Emerson improperly failed to warn of known risks with an unreasonably dangerous product and that...

