Biden's FTC Pick Khan To Face Senate Panel Wednesday

Law360 (April 16, 2021, 6:13 PM EDT) -- The Senate Commerce Committee has scheduled a hearing for Wednesday on President Joe Biden's Federal Trade Commission nominee, Big Tech critic Lina Khan, who told lawmakers in her questionnaire there's a lack of public trust in the agency that needs to be restored. The Commerce Committee on Thursday slated the nomination hearing for April 21. Biden officially nominated Khan, a Columbia Law School professor, in late March to fill the commission seat vacated by former FTC Chairman Joseph Simons, a Republican. The post would be for the balance of a seven-year term that started in September 2017. In a recently published...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS