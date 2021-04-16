Texas Justices, Again, Won't End Alex Jones Defamation Suits

Law360 (April 16, 2021, 10:28 PM EDT) -- The Texas Supreme Court on Friday rejected requests by Alex Jones and Infowars LLC to revisit the court's refusal to end several defamation and emotional distress lawsuits against the far-right radio host and others over comments made about two mass shootings. The state's high court initially refused to end the cases in January and have now rejected rehearing requests, allowing the suits to move forward. Scarlett Lewis, Leonard Pozner, Veronique De La Rosa and Neil Heslin, whose children were killed in the 2012 Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting, can proceed with their suits that include allegations of defamation and intentional infliction...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS