Ex-Saul Ewing Attys Launch Boutique Gov. Affairs Firm

Law360 (April 19, 2021, 4:07 PM EDT) -- A group of Saul Ewing Arnstein & Lehr LLP lawyers have left the BigLaw firm to launch a Florida-based boutique government-affairs outfit focused on land use and development, the attorneys announced Friday. Located in Broward and Palm Beach counties, the Government Law Group specializes in municipal law, lobbying, land use and development, public and private partnerships, and complex litigation throughout the state. The firm is the brainchild of government affairs attorneys Keith Poliakoff and Neil Schiller, trial lawyer Alan G. Kipnis, and land use and eminent domain attorney Richard Dewitt, all of whom previously worked at Saul Ewing. "We're essentially working...

