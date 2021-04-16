Judge Won't Disqualify Strip Club's Attorney Over Email

Law360 (April 16, 2021, 5:32 PM EDT) -- A Nebraska strip club's attorney accused of sending opposing counsel an email containing threats and accusations and including disparaging information in a court filing can stay on in a conditionally certified collective action by exotic dancers seeking unpaid wages, a federal judge ruled. In an order issued Thursday, U.S. District Senior Judge Joseph F. Bataillon responded to a series of motions by Club Omaha and the dancers by granting a sanction of attorney fees for a filing but stopping short of disqualifying the attorney, saying the dancers hadn't proved removal was necessary. "The court is troubled by the defendants' and counsel's...

