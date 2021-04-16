Pet Food Cos. Say 'Dog Whisperer' Biz Lied About New Shows

Law360 (April 16, 2021, 8:39 PM EDT) -- The production company behind celebrity dog trainer Cesar Millan's "Dog Whisperer" program falsely promised new episodes of the show would air to convince two companies to license trademarks to develop a dog food, the companies claim in Illinois state court. Illinois-based Nutripack LLC and New York-based G Mason Group LLC claimed in a Cook County Circuit Court suit that Dog Whisperer Productions LLC and trademark licensing company All American Licensing Management Group fraudulently induced them to pay licensing fees and royalties to develop dog food products that were promised to be marketed through new "Dog Whisperer" episodes, but that the companies...

