4th Circ. Says Boeing, Rolls-Royce Must Face Subpoena Bid

Law360 (April 16, 2021, 9:17 PM EDT) -- The Fourth Circuit overrode a South Carolina federal judge's decision to pause an aerospace component parts maker's subpoena request against Boeing and Rolls-Royce related to a plane testing accident, saying it should continue regardless of an ongoing Supreme Court proceeding. Servotronics Inc. had filed multiple discovery requests related to the 2016 accident — in which a Rolls-Royce engine valve installed on a Boeing aircraft and manufactured by Servotronics caught fire — and the Seventh Circuit denied the electronic parts manufacturer's subpoena request, while the Fourth Circuit allowed it. The U.S. Supreme Court agreed in December to hear the case, which will...

