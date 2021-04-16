'Slumlord' Name Calling Ruled Opinion, Not Defamation

Law360 (April 16, 2021, 5:51 PM EDT) -- The Iowa Supreme Court ruled on Friday that a man calling a property manager a "Slum Lord" on Facebook did not cons defame him, saying the context shows that the term was meant as an insult during heated debate, not an accusation of fact. The high court affirmed summary judgment in favor of Bradley R. Brinkman, who targeted Richard Bauer, the manager of Bauer Apartments in Sloan, Iowa, with the epithet during an online discussion about a dog care business run by Brinkman's friend. According to the suit, Bauer had attempted to stop Kathy Lynch from building Pet Perfect LLC next to...

