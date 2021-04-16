6 GHz Sharing Plan Is Sure To Be Disruptive, DC Circ. Told

Law360 (April 16, 2021, 10:02 PM EDT) -- The Federal Communications Commission's plan to let Wi-Fi routers and other connected devices share the 6 GHz band with existing users will "almost certainly disrupt" important transmissions from utilities, public safety groups and broadcasters — an outcome that was avoidable, wireless-industry stakeholders told the D.C. Circuit on Friday. In final briefs filed ahead of argument in a case challenging the FCC's plan, AT&T, the National Association of Broadcasters and various utility groups wrote that the FCC declined to implement "simple" and "easy" safeguards that could have prevented undue wireless interference. Instead, the agency forged ahead with a vote last April, allowing wireless...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS