9th Circ. Won't Pause Bargaining Order For Broadcasting Co.

Law360 (April 16, 2021, 6:28 PM EDT) -- The Ninth Circuit has left in place an Oregon federal judge's order requiring a Portland television station to recognize and bargain with a broadcast workers' union, rejecting the company's bid to stay the order during its appeal. The brief, unsigned order from a two-judge Ninth Circuit panel Thursday denied Nexstar Broadcasting Inc.'s request to stay an injunction that an Oregon federal judge issued last month in a lawsuit brought by National Labor Relations Board Seattle office Regional Director Ronald Hooks, who accused the company of illegally withdrawing recognition of the union after years of unsuccessful negotiations. The ruling leaves in place...

