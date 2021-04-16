Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Interior Design Co. Employees Settle Pregnancy Bias Suit

Law360 (April 16, 2021, 7:20 PM EDT) -- Two employees of One Kings Lane struck a deal with the interior design company and its owner, resolving a discrimination lawsuit alleging they were furloughed just weeks before they planned to take maternity leave, according to a New York federal judge's dismissal order Friday.

The owner — private equity firm CSC Generation Holdings, which acquired One Kings Lane in April 2020 — has settled the lawsuit brought by two employees claiming they were unfairly furloughed after CSC bought the company, according to an order issued by U.S. District Judge Paul G. Gardephe, who dismissed the suit with prejudice after the court...

