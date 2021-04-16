Kossoff PLLC Attys Resign Amid Firm's Mounting Legal Woes

Law360 (April 16, 2021, 8:22 PM EDT) -- Multiple attorneys have resigned from Manhattan real estate firm Kossoff PLLC and are missing paychecks, their counsel said Friday, as numerous clients come forward alleging that millions of dollars placed in the firm's escrow accounts have been misappropriated. Frankfurt Kurnit Klein & Selz PC confirmed to Law360 that it is representing eight attorneys, and that most of them have resigned from Kossoff PLLC as of Friday. The firm also claimed that its clients had no involvement in the misdeeds of Kossoff PLLC managing partner Mitchell Kossoff, who is allegedly missing and has been accused of stealing from the firm's escrow accounts....

