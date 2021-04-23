Whole Foods BLM Mask Case May Stretch Bias Law's Limits

Law360 (April 23, 2021, 12:18 PM EDT) -- Whole Foods workers who claim the grocer violated their civil rights by banning Black Lives Matter face masks at work likely face a tall order in convincing the First Circuit to revive the suit, which relies on a broad interpretation of "associational discrimination" that has yet to catch on among federal appeals courts. Whole Foods workers claiming the grocer violated their civil rights by banning Black Lives Matter face masks at work likely face an uphill battle in convincing the First Circuit to revive their suit, experts say. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar) As the workers' legal team, led by Shannon Liss-Riordan...

