Ex-Flynn Partner Asks Full 4th Circ. For New FARA Trial

Law360 (April 16, 2021, 8:46 PM EDT) -- Bijan Rafiekian — a onetime business partner of former Trump adviser Michael Flynn — is asking the full Fourth Circuit to reconsider his conviction for foreign lobbying, which was reinstated on appeal, saying the previous decision would stack the deck against defendants in foreign agent registration cases. Rafiekian, accused of secretly running a public opinion campaign on behalf of the Turkish government, on Thursday said a panel's unanimous decision to reinstate his Foreign Agents Registration Act conviction would unconstitutionally force defendants to prove their conduct was legal. Flipping the burden of proof this way would "perpetually favor the government" in similar cases,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS