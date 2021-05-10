Data-Driven Scrutiny Of Federal Deals May Yield False Flags

Law360 (May 10, 2021, 5:04 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Justice's increased focus on data analytics to address collusion in government contracting may expose contractors to the risk of being falsely flagged for anti-competitive behavior under data models that have not been trained on public procurements. Amid a steady stream of new initiatives announced since the DOJ established its Procurement Collusion Strike Force, or PCSF, in November 2019 to implement a "coordinated national response" to antitrust and related issues in public procurement, the department earlier this year formalized a program to use data analytics to detect potential collusion, looking for "suspicious bid patterns." By using data analysis...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS