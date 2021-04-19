Maine Says 1st Circ. Precedent Backs Cable Bill Refund Law

Law360 (April 19, 2021, 6:56 PM EDT) -- Maine's attorney general says Charter Communications Inc. is trying to "duck" well-established case law in the First Circuit by claiming that federal law preempts a state statute forcing cable providers to issue partial refunds for services canceled mid-month. Maine is urging the First Circuit to overturn a lower court decision that blocked enforcement of the recently enacted "pro rata" law, which state legislators passed as part of a raft of pro-consumer initiatives. If it survives the industry's challenge, the law would make cable companies credit back an amount prorated by the number of days services are turned off. Charter, through its...

