Skadden-Led Website Biz Squarespace Files Direct Listing

Law360 (April 16, 2021, 8:53 PM EDT) -- Website hosting provider Squarespace on Friday filed plans for a direct listing, marking the latest company planning to go public through this alternative to an initial public offering, guided by Skadden and financial advisers' counsel Latham. New York-based Squarespace Inc. said it plans to list on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "SQSP," according to a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Squarespace did not indicate how many shares it will register for sale, nor did it indicate a trading date, which are details typically disclosed as the listing process moves forward. In a direct listing, a...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS