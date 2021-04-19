High Court Urged To Revive 'Jersey Boys' Copyright Fight

Law360 (April 19, 2021, 9:15 PM EDT) -- A long-running copyright fight over the hit Broadway musical "Jersey Boys" has reached the U.S. Supreme Court, with a petition asking the justices to clarify a "newly-coined" doctrine that deemed an author's "asserted facts" in an unpublished autobiography ineligible for protection. In a April 12 certiorari petition docketed Friday, the high court was asked to review the Ninth Circuit's September ruling that the Tony-winning show centered on the 1960s rock 'n' roll group the Four Seasons hadn't infringed an unpublished autobiography written by former band member Tommy DeVito and ghostwriter Rex Woodard. The Ninth Circuit held that the alleged similarities between...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS