EDTX Judge Says To Ax Parts Of Gree Patents Before Trial

Law360 (April 19, 2021, 6:59 PM EDT) -- Ahead of a trial set for later this month, an Eastern District of Texas judge has recommended striking down three patent claims held by a competitor of Clash of Clans game maker Supercell Oy, but the court found that most of the claims in the case are not invalid under the U.S. Supreme Court's Alice ruling. In a report and recommendation issued Friday, U.S. Magistrate Judge Roy S. Payne said that three claims in Gree Inc.'s patents should be invalidated under the high court's Alice Corp. v. CLS Bank decision, which holds that abstract ideas are unpatentable without an added inventive...

