Landmark Equifax Data Breach Deal Challenged At 11th Circ.

Law360 (April 20, 2021, 8:17 PM EDT) -- Equifax and class counsel urged the Eleventh Circuit on Tuesday not to disturb a landmark data breach settlement that requires the company to spend at least $1.38 billion on compensation and remediation, but the appeals court voiced concern about the trial court's failure to publicize a draft of its approval order that class counsel wrote. The lengthy virtual oral arguments saw multiple objectors raise challenges and even some fireworks over suggestions that some of them were merely "serial objectors" intent on being disruptive. But as the judges weighed the district court's approval of the deal, which would bind more than 147...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS