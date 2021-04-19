UBS Can't Use Privilege To Shield Freshfields Internal Probe

Law360, London (April 19, 2021, 4:42 PM BST) -- A London judge has rejected UBS AG's attempt to use legal privilege to keep private a report prepared by Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer LLP into how it handled a former employee's allegation that she was raped by a colleague. In a 2019 ruling shared with Law360 on Saturday, Employment Tribunal Judge Harjit Grewal told UBS it could not rely on legal privilege because Freshfields had been hired to conduct an independent inquiry into how the bank had responded, rather than in the capacity of legal adviser to the lender. The former graduate trainee, identified only as Ms. A, sued the bank in...

