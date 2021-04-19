Ex-PGA Tour Official Loses Appeal To Force Rehiring

Law360, London (April 19, 2021, 6:40 PM BST) -- A London appeals court held on Monday that it would be impractical for the PGA Tour's European arm to rehire a former employee who was unfairly dismissed to head up commercial operations in China as he does not understand Mandarin. The Court of Appeal agreed that a 2018 employment tribunal decision had erred by ordering PGA European Tour to welcome back former commercial director Scott Kelly after he was let go in a corporate reshuffle. The judges backed a finding by the European Appeal Tribunal that a lower court had overstepped by ruling that Kelly be reinstated as commercial director in China...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS