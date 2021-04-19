BP Looks To 5th Circ. To Weigh In On ERISA Class

Law360 (April 19, 2021, 4:23 PM EDT) -- BP asked a federal court to freeze a suit accusing the company of deceiving employees about their retirement benefits after acquiring their employer, saying allowing the case to proceed before the Fifth Circuit decides whether to review a recent class certification decision would be a waste. BP said in a motion Friday that continuing the case, which now involves a class of more than 680 retirees, to move ahead at the lower court level would be harmful to the company. Pointing to its April 14 petition to appeal the class certification to the Fifth Circuit, as well as a petition lodged...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS