Crypto Buyer's Claims Against Bibox Came Too Late

Law360 (April 19, 2021, 5:28 PM EDT) -- Bibox fended off a suit from a cryptocurrency buyer who claimed the digital-asset trading platform sold unregistered securities, with a New York federal court finding the buyer's claims were filed too late. U.S. District Judge Denise Cote on Friday dismissed the proposed securities class action against Bibox Group Holdings Ltd., two affiliates and three Bibox founders. Investor Alexander Clifford's final transaction involving Bibox's digital token, called Bibox Token or BIX, was roughly 16 months ago — past the deadline to file securities claims — and he can't pursue claims about tokens he personally hadn't bought, Judge Cote found. The case against...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS