Ga. Justices Say Geico Liable For $2.7M For Failure To Settle

Law360 (April 19, 2021, 4:41 PM EDT) -- The Georgia Supreme Court on Monday ruled that Geico Indemnity Co. is liable for $2.7 million after failing to settle a claim stemming from an accident involving a car and a bike, even though the driver failed to notify the insurance company of a lawsuit and claim stemming from the collision. Geico owed the driver, Bonnie Winslett, a duty to settle the suit brought by bicyclist Terry Guthrie, even though she lost coverage by not telling the company about the litigation, which resulted in a default judgment, the high court said. The court was answering questions certified to it by the...

