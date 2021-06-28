Credit Suisse Ordered To Pay $121M in Vegas Fraud Fight

Law360 (June 28, 2021, 8:14 PM EDT) -- Credit Suisse owes $121 million to a Highland Capital Management LP affiliate over a bungled land appraisal ahead of a 2007 Las Vegas real estate deal, a Texas state court judge found Friday after a near decade-long legal feud. The judgment was handed down by Dallas County District Court Judge Dale Tillery, more than five years after he found that Credit Suisse owed Highland affiliate Claymore Holdings LLC about $288 million in a judgment that was struck by the Texas Supreme Court in April 2020. The judge awarded Claymore $40 million on Friday, in line with a jury's finding that Credit Suisse fraudulently...

