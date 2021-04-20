Top Arbitration Silk Leaves Essex Court For Brick Court

Law360, London (April 20, 2021, 6:16 PM BST) -- Vernon Flynn QC has become the latest barrister to depart Essex Court Chambers after Beijing imposed sanctions, joining London's Brick Court Chambers. Flynn, who is leaving Essex Court after nearly 30 years, is a specialist in commercial litigation and arbitration. He has an extensive international practice, spanning the London Commercial Court and appellate cases, as well as hearings in arbitration hubs, including Sweden, Singapore, Qatar and Dubai. Brick Court confirmed the move on Tuesday, but the chambers and Flynn declined to comment further. Flynn has represented many major companies, countries, heads of state, royalty and extremely wealthy individuals or their interests,...

