PTAB Rejects Netflix's Bid To Review Broadcom Patent

Law360 (April 19, 2021, 9:15 PM EDT) -- The Patent Trial and Appeal Board has refused to review a Broadcom data network patent that is being asserted against Netflix in parallel district court litigation in California, finding that the streaming company failed to show two older patents would likely render the patent at issue obvious. In a ruling issued Friday, the board turned down a petition for inter partes review from Netflix Inc., which challenged eight claims in a patent owned by Singapore-based Avago Technologies International Sales Pte. Ltd., an indirect Broadcom Inc. subsidiary that joined with it to bring an infringement case against Netflix last March. Netflix had...

