Using Cryptocurrency To Evade Sanctions Creates New Risks

Law360 (April 20, 2021, 5:54 PM EDT) -- On Feb. 17, the U.S. Department of Justice unsealed charges against three North Koreans, Jon Chang Hyok, Park Jin Hyok and Kim Il, accused of conspiring to steal and extort more than $1.3 billion in cash and cryptocurrency from banks and businesses. These "operatives, using keyboards rather than guns, stealing digital wallets of cryptocurrency instead of sacks of cash, have become the world's leading bank robbers," U.S. Assistant Attorney General for National Security John C. Demers said.[1] The charges highlight the extent to which cash-starved territories targeted by sanctions — and whose economic woes have been exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic —...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS