Reed Smith Adds Media Partner Seasoned In Celeb Matters

Law360 (April 20, 2021, 8:55 PM EDT) -- Reed Smith LLP has hired a former Foley & Lardner LLP partner experienced in representing celebrities, sports icons and musicians in intellectual property matters, mergers and acquisitions, and strategic transactions to the firm's global media and entertainment industry group. Lawrence A. Waks is joining Reed Smith as partner, bringing experience in working with high-profile celebrities including movie star George Clooney, mixed martial artist and boxer Conor McGregor and rapper Travis Scott, the firm announced Monday. Waks has also represented popular food and drink brands in sales and representation deal negotiations. He will split his time between Reed Smith's Austin and Dallas...

