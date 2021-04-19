Ill. Judge Again Asked To Weigh Approval Of $92M TikTok Deal

Law360 (April 19, 2021, 9:52 PM EDT) -- TikTok users who accused the social media giant of privacy violations in multidistrict litigation again asked an Illinois federal judge Monday to grant initial approval to a $92 million settlement over the concerns of objectors questioning its value for the class and, most recently, the proposed procedures for opting out. U.S. District Judge John Z. Lee didn't rule after a second preliminary approval hearing on Monday, and instead told the parties to expect a written decision. He'll also now consider whether to order TikTok to provide inbox notice of the settlement within the app, something the short-form video app had initially...

