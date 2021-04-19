Sens. Want Expert Panel To Guide $100B Plan For R&D

Law360 (April 19, 2021, 8:00 PM EDT) -- As lawmakers negotiate a $100 billion plan for federal investments in research and development meant to counter China's increasing technological prowess, a pair of bipartisan senators on Monday proposed using a blue-ribbon commission to set priorities. Sens. Chris Van Hollen, D-Md., and Roy Blunt, R-Mo., said their National Strategy to Ensure American Leadership Act would have the National Academies of Science, Engineering and Medicine report on the 10 top technological challenges that demand greater investment. The senators said those might include gene editing technology, autonomous vehicles, telecommunications, semiconductors, and artificial intelligence and machine learning. "The United States government needs to make...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS