Euro Soccer 'Super League' May Draw Antitrust Red Cards

Law360 (April 20, 2021, 8:26 PM EDT) -- European soccer federations and fans have widely criticized a proposed "super league" as self-interested and against the sport's open competition principles, sparking antitrust concerns that could turn on whether the coalition is viewed as a new competitor disrupting the existing power structure or a threat to restrict the market. The soccer world was rocked Sunday when news broke that 12 top clubs from England, Italy and Spain, including Manchester United, Real Madrid and Barcelona, were forming their own so-called European Super League. The league would ostensibly supplant the hugely popular Champions League run by the Union of European Football Associations, or UEFA, which...

