Texans QB Denies Women's Claims In Sex Misconduct Suits

Law360 (April 19, 2021, 10:06 PM EDT) -- Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson said in court papers Monday that his legal team has "uncovered evidence that numerous" allegations made in a slew of sexual misconduct lawsuits against him "are simply not true or accurate" and that many of his accusers are mischaracterizing his conduct. Watson asserted a general denial in answers to the claims made in 22 lawsuits filed against him in Texas state court. The lawsuits are brought by women massage therapists and trainers who say the Texans quarterback pressured them into unwanted sexual conduct or other uncomfortable situations during massage sessions. "These lawsuits are replete with mischaracterizations...

