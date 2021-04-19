Cisco Can't Escape Fiber Optics Patents Suit

Law360 (April 19, 2021, 9:58 PM EDT) -- A Texas federal judge has denied Cisco Systems Inc.'s attempt to ax a patent infringement suit raised by a Florida software company over two fiber optics patents, finding that Cisco failed to show that the software company's claims regarding the patents were the same claims made in prior litigation. In an 11-page order on Friday, U.S. District Judge Rodney Gilstrap took aim at Cisco's argument that Oyster Optics LLC's claims have been resolved in prior lawsuits and are barred by res judicata, or claims preclusion. "Here, it is clear that Cisco has not met its burden to prove that the claims...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS