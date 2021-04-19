Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

3rd Circ. Says Atty Can't Get Payout Absent Fee-Sharing Deal

Law360 (April 19, 2021, 8:04 PM EDT) -- The Third Circuit ruled Monday that a Pittsburgh-based lawyer's informal deal to work on a pair of now-settled consumer class actions did not mean he was entitled to more than $1.4 million for his work on the cases.

While a three-judge panel agreed that applicable civil rules did not limit fee awards to counsel of record in class actions, the court ruled that Rudy Fabian, who worked on the consumer cases as an informal contractor for Michigan-based attorney Richard Shenkan, still hadn't proven that he had any sort of valid agreement or other legal grounds entitling him to fees beyond the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!