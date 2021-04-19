3rd Circ. Says Car Dealer's Loan Switch Didn't Violate Laws

Law360 (April 19, 2021, 6:47 PM EDT) -- A Pennsylvania car dealership didn't violate state and federal lending laws by assigning a buyer's car loan to a different bank after the first dropped out, the Third Circuit ruled Monday in tossing the buyer's proposed class action suit. The appellate panel said Fred Beans Chevrolet of Doylestown, Pennsylvania, hadn't violated the Truth In Lending Act, the Fair Credit Reporting Act or Pennsylvania's Unfair Trade Practices and Consumer Protection Law when the dealership had to find buyer Christopher Brogan a different bank to assign his car loan, after his purchase of add-ons for his used Subaru led the first lender to...

