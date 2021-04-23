Trio Of Energy, Enviro Cases Next On High Court's Docket

Law360 (April 23, 2021, 12:23 PM EDT) -- Energy and environmental law will be in the U.S. Supreme Court spotlight this week as the justices hear oral arguments in a trio of cases over three consecutive days. First up, a $160 million Superfund battle between Guam and the U.S. Navy, followed by a fight between the petroleum and biofuel industries over complying with U.S. renewable transportation fuel requirements. The energy and environmental parade at the high court wraps up with New Jersey squaring off with a gas pipeline developer over the routing of the project. Here's a snapshot of each case: Monday, April 26: Territory of Guam v. U.S....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS