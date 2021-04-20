Judge Trims Defective Public Housing Construction FCA Suit

Law360 (April 20, 2021, 6:58 PM EDT) -- A Pennsylvania federal judge on Monday left intact a whistleblower's claims accusing two construction companies of covering up and submitting false claims for allegedly defective construction work at a federally funded Philadelphia housing project, while tossing claims against the construction management company that fired him. In an opinion issued Monday, U.S. District Judge Mitchell S. Goldberg tossed all claims against construction management company McDonough Bolyard Peck Inc., but left intact many of the whistleblower's False Claims Act allegations against subcontractors Shoemaker Construction Co. and Shoemaker Synterra. Judge Goldberg said MBP's former quality control manager Don Ascolese — who filed a whistleblower suit in 2018...

