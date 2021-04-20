Sole-Source Subcontractor Can't Prove Small Biz Status

Law360 (April 20, 2021, 5:53 PM EDT) -- A pilot training company can't vie for a U.S. Air Force contract as a small business after the federal claims court ruled that it had failed to show its independence from a larger contractor that was its sole revenue source. U.S. Court of Federal Claims Judge Richard Hertling said that the U.S. Small Business Administration was right to have rejected Darton Innovative Technologies Inc.'s claim of being a small business when all the company's earnings over the last five years came from a subcontracting agreement with Sonoran Technology and Professional Services LLC. "Because Sonoran can eliminate Darton's entire source of revenue...

