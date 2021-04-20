Dems Call On Biden To Nix Trump-Era Firearms Export Policy

Law360 (April 20, 2021, 4:05 PM EDT) -- A trio of Democratic senators called on the White House to strengthen restrictions on firearm exports that had been loosened under former President Donald Trump. In a letter Monday, Sens. Bob Menendez, D-N.J., Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif., and Patrick Leahy, D-.Vt., asked President Joseph Biden to reverse the Trump-era rulemaking that had transferred control of certain firearm exports from the purview of the U.S. State Department to the U.S. Department of Commerce. "These lethal weapons are the most easily proliferated and hardest to control, and are used far more often in atrocities against innocents than any other weapon or weapon system," they...

