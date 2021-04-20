Texas Firm Seeks Exit From PNC Suit Over Jet Payments

Law360 (April 20, 2021, 10:18 PM EDT) -- A Texas law firm accused by a PNC Bank subsidiary of defaulting on a $3.3 million loan it used to buy a private jet has asked a federal judge for a quick resolution of most of the accusations against it. In a Monday brief, Phipps Anderson Deacon LLP and one of its named partners, Martin John Phipps, asked U.S. District Judge Xavier Rodriguez to grant summary judgment on four of the five claims in PNC Equipment Finance LLC's action and allow the two defendants to exit the suit. "There is no genuine dispute of material fact as to the aforementioned counts...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS